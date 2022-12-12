  
Bombay HC grants bail to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr extortion case

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter)
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra Former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

