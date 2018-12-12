TIME honour for slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi

New York: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Gulf Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October, and three other journalists were named TIME’s Person of the Year, an honour that recognises them for “taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths” and “for speaking up and for speaking out.”

Time Magazine on Tuesday said this year it is recognising four journalists and one news organisation who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment: Khashoggi, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, two young Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo — currently imprisoned in Myanmar — and the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five journalists were gunned down.

“For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are TIME’s Person of the Year,” the magazine said on Tuesday.

“They are representative of a broader fight by countless others around the world — as of December 10, at least 52 journalists have been murdered in 2018 — who risk all to tell the story of our time,” Time said.

On Khashoggi, the magazine said that the Saudi journalist “dared to disagree with his country’s government. He told the world the truth about its brutality toward those who would speak out. And he was murdered for it.”