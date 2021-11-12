Nation Crime 12 Nov 2021 Youth held for rapin ...
Youth held for raping minor girl in Dakshina Kannada

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
The accused, identified as Ramesh, has been arrested under the POCSO Act
 The incident came to light when the girl conceived recently. (Photo: DC/Representational)

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district police have arrested a youth on the charges of sexually exploiting and impregnating a minor girl who is his relative.

The accused, arrested under the POCSO Act, has been identified as Ramesh from nearby Pajovu in Kodimbala village in Kadaba taluk of DK district.

 

Police sources said he was in a physical relationship with the minor since the past one and a half years. The incident came to light when the girl conceived recently.

The accused used to visit the girl's house since April 2020. The girl fell ill recently and her grandmother took her to the Kadaba community hospital when the incident came to light.

Later, she was taken to Lady Goschen hospital in the city where it was confirmed that she was one and a half months into her pregnancy. The case was registered after the girl filed a complaint with the police.

 

...
