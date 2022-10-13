  
Nation Crime 12 Oct 2022 Hyderabad cybercrime ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad cybercrime wing bust Rs 903-cr Chinese investment fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 1:28 am IST
A Taiwanese national who is the kingpin in India was among the 10 accused arrested during the two-month operation. (Photo | AP/Representational)
 A Taiwanese national who is the kingpin in India was among the 10 accused arrested during the two-month operation. (Photo | AP/Representational)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have arrested 10 accused in connection with a Rs 903 crore massive investment fraud that was being carried out by Chinese nationals across various regions of India via Dubai and Cambodia.

A Taiwanese national who is the kingpin in India was among the 10 accused arrested during the two-month operation. "This is the first time a large-scale conspiracy that posed a threat to the nation's economic system has been exposed. These individuals have not come under the radar of any law enforcement agency," said city police commissioner C.V. Anand. He claimed that the Chinese criminal groups siphoned off Rs 903 crore from their victims and sent it to Chinese nationals living abroad. The investigation has shown that fraud has been committed through hawala.

The arrested include Chu Chun-yu, a Taiwanese national and the network's kingpin, Lec alias Li Zhonjun, a Chinese national, Navneeth Kaushik, the owner of two Authorized Money Changers (AMC), three agents in Hyderabad, and other agents from Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The city police unearthed the fraud while looking into a citizen's complaint that he had been scammed after paying Rs 1.6 lakh in the investment app Loxam. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the complainant's funds were transferred to Xindai Technologies Pvt Ltd. This bank account was opened in the name of Xindai Technologies Pvt Ltd by one Virender Singh in Pune.

Further investigation led police to another firm, Betench Networks, whose bank account was registered by another accused, Delhi-based Sanjay Kumar. He admitted that he opened the bank account at Lec's request and gave the login information to two people — Pei and Husan Zhuan — thought to be in China.

These two people run a firm in China from which they control the network of investment fraud. Additionally, Sanjay Kumar opened 15 additional bank accounts and gave Chu Chun-yu access to them. In response, Chun-yu sends SIM cards, credentials, and bank account information through courier to their partners in Cambodia and other nations, said C.V.Anand.

Veerender and Sanjay received commission payments of Rs. 1.20 lakh each for setting up bank accounts that the Chinese nationals would use to collect money from victims all throughout the nation.

Money was sent from Xindai to 38 different accounts, including those of three agents with offices in Hyderabad. City-based agents Syed Sultan and Mirza Nadeem Baig opened bank accounts in Hyderabad and gave them to Imran in Dubai, who used them for investment fraud and paid them commission.

Ranjan Money Corps and KDS Forex Pvt Ltd, both AMCs licensed and operated by Navneeth Kaushik, gathered and converted the funds from 38 accounts for use on international tours and travels. The foreign currency was then handed over to another accused Sahil and Sunny, who transferred them abroad through hawala channels.

...
Tags: cyber crime, hyderabad crime news, authorized money changers (amc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Investigation agencies brainstorm over containing cybercrimes
40 per cent of cybercrime victims are women: Police

Latest From Nation

Laila, one of the accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, being produced at court, in Kochi, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

CCTV footage help Kerala cops to trace out man behind human sacrifices

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Delhi liquorgate: Abhishek maintains silence during CBI grilling

YSRC leader V. Vijayasai Reddy (Image: Twitter/VSReddy_MP)

TD dares Vijayasai Reddy to seek CBI inquiry into abuse of official position

The CM inspected the BRS temporary office accommodation on Sardar Patel Road (Photo:Twitter)

CM meets leaders in Delhi to discuss BRS expansion plans



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar canal in alleged honour killing

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has booked Agarwal and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin appears before ED in coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

NIA crackdown against PFI in Telangana, AP for ‘terror acts’

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising

Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

File photo of the family from Kurumaddali in Krishna district who were killed in a road accident in the USA. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->