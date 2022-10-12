Chargesheet filed against inspector accused of rape

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have filed a 600-page chargesheet in the VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Hayathnagar, Ranga Reddy district, in connection with the rape and attempted murder case registered against former inspector K. Nageswara Rao, who was dismissed from service on Monday by Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand

It was learned that the chargesheet excludes documents related to the remand report, other reports and evidence presented in court. Police, who have submitted several pieces of evidence against Rao in their chargesheet, believe they have built a strong case against him and are confident that he will be convicted.

It may be noted that the vaginal swabs collected from the victim during her medical examination, followed by forensic analysis, matched with the accused's blood samples.

Further, DNA profiling of samples collected from the scene of the crime in Vanasthalipuram, the victim's residence, matched that of the accused. Investigators have also gathered footage from several CCTV cameras near the victim's home, en route Ibrahimpatnam, where the vehicle in which the accused inspector, the victim and her husband were travelling crashed, and several other locations where Nageswara Rao travelled during the course of the offence.

Furthermore, the tower locations of Rao's mobile number were collected from several locations, including the victim's home, to substantiate his movements during the course of the offence. This evidence corroborates the medical, forensic, and technical evidence, as well as the statements of the victim, her husband, and the witnesses questioned during Nageswara Rao's arrest, subsequent police custody, and subsequent investigation.

Investigators informed the court that this evidence proves Nageswara Rao's involvement in the offence charged with rape, attempt to murder, kidnap, wrongful confinement and trespass under the IPC as also the Indian Arms Act.