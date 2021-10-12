Nation Crime 12 Oct 2021 AP offers cash prize ...
Nation, Crime

AP offers cash prize for informers to curb illegal prenatal sex determination tests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
The informer could get Rs 1 lakh one lakh if the culprit is convicted in a court
The state health department has announced a cash prize for those who alert it on scanning centres engaged in the illegal practice of prenatal sex determination tests. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The state health department has announced a cash prize for those who alert it on scanning centres engaged in the illegal practice of prenatal sex determination tests. (Representational Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: The state health department has announced a cash prize for those who alert it on scanning centres engaged in the illegal practice of prenatal sex determination tests. The idea is to curb such tendencies in AP.

Health and family welfare commissioner K. Bhaskar in a statement here on Tuesday advised the people to call 104 or inform the district medical and health officer or post such information on their website ‘pcpndt.ap.gov.in’ to enable the government to take such entities to task. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed, he said.

 

A cash prize of Rs 25,000 would be given to the informer if what he or she stated was found to be true. The informer could get Rs 1 lakh one lakh if the culprit is convicted in a court. 

...
Tags: prenatal sex determination, ap health department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister appreciated the contributions of the TTD to the fields of education, health and research and the spiritual wellbeing of the society. (DC File Image)

CM launches SVBC Kannada, Hindi versions

The panel then played the English version of the same press conference, during which it was noticed that he stated that the safety latches were off. — DC Image

Supreme Court panel finds ‘erroneous replies’ to media by ex-top cop

A Madhubani painting adorns the wall. Completing the festive scenario is people gather around these displays every day during the Navaratri and singing. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Century-old idols at Bommalu Koluvu in Ashok Nagar

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday that the power situation in the state was not alarming as of now but the Centre was trying to push Telangana into crisis by diverting Singareni stocks to other states. (Twitter)

Coal stocks in state decline; SCCL under pressure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

News

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

Definition of sexual assault in POCSO must be looked from victim's perspective: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->