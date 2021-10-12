AP offers cash prize for informers to curb illegal prenatal sex determination tests

The state health department has announced a cash prize for those who alert it on scanning centres engaged in the illegal practice of prenatal sex determination tests. (Representational Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: The state health department has announced a cash prize for those who alert it on scanning centres engaged in the illegal practice of prenatal sex determination tests. The idea is to curb such tendencies in AP.

Health and family welfare commissioner K. Bhaskar in a statement here on Tuesday advised the people to call 104 or inform the district medical and health officer or post such information on their website ‘pcpndt.ap.gov.in’ to enable the government to take such entities to task. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed, he said.

A cash prize of Rs 25,000 would be given to the informer if what he or she stated was found to be true. The informer could get Rs 1 lakh one lakh if the culprit is convicted in a court.