Nation, Crime

NIA raids multiple places over 'terror gangs' link in Sidhu Moose Wala killing

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (ANI file photo)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana and Punjab against suspected 'terror gangs' linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said.

NIA teams conducted these searches simultaneously in coordination with local police forces in the case registered recently by the counter-terror agency to launch a probe against some terror gangs.

"Raids are going on at multiple locations in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Haryana in a case recently registered against some terror gangs," a top government source told ANI, requesting anonymity.

The official said that these gang members have links to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The roles of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who came into fore as the mastermind behind the killing of the singer; Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, are on NIA's radar along with other gangsters in the case. Bishnoi is presently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Moose Wala had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. The 28-year-old Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range at Jawaharke village of Mansa district and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

It is estimated that the killers fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The Delhi Police in June arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moose Wala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, the Delhi Police had said.

The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Brar at the time of the incident.

The Punjab Police had in June also said that 10 accused, including main conspirator Lawrence Bishnoi, were arrested in the case.

