Nation Crime 12 Sep 2021 Two more held in Koz ...
Nation, Crime

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2021, 8:47 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2021, 8:47 am IST
The incident had taken place at a lodge in Chevarambalam in Kozhikode
The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)
 The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Kozhikode: At least two more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman after intoxicating her by giving drugs in Kozhikode a few days earlier, the police said.

The incident had taken place at a lodge in Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.
Assistant Police Commissioner N Sudarsan said that two arrested accused has been identified as Shuhaib and Lijas.

 

He informed two other accused identified as Ajinas and Fahad were arrested earlier in connection with the case. All the accused hail from Kozhikode district.

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok, which was banned in India last year.

He invited her to Kozhikode where all the four accused sexually abused her by giving narcotics, the police said.

...
Tags: gangrape case
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Horoscope 12 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)

Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Gujarat, will discuss probable candidates for CM's post

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri insepcting the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause for Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report

The district reported the maximum cases in August only. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka's Kalaburagi initiates anti-mosquito fogging to curb dengue cases

Sameer Sharma (By arrangement)

Sameer Sharma is new Andhra Pradesh chief secy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengali youth, girl sent back to West Bengal after abduction complaint

The accused was located at a brick kiln at Ankampalem village in Atreyapuram mandal. He and the girl were handed over to the West Bengal Police. — Representational image/DC

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

'Godman' absconding after murder of businessman in Hyderabad

Police obtained CCTV visuals from the hotel premises, in which they found an apparently unconscious Reddy being bundled into a four wheeler. — Representational image/DC

Karvy honcho Meka Yugandhar finds means to avoid arrest

(Photo: Karvy)

Mysuru gang-rape case: Bus tickets, call records help police nab culprits

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->