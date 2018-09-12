search on deccanchronicle.com
Youth held for abducting, raping girl

According to Haripad CI T. Manoj, the accused has been identified as Yunus P 29, Kalpetta, Wayanad. T
Alappuzha: A youth was arrested by police  on Tuesday for kidnapping and raping  a girl from Haripad.

According to Haripad CI T. Manoj,  the accused has been identified  as Yunus P 29, Kalpetta, Wayanad. The accused was arrested from Wayanad.

 

He abducted the girl from Haripad after befriending her through Facebook. "He introduced himself to her as a doctor and convinced the girl that he would to marry her who is from a poor family. The girl was missing from her house since August 9. The relatives lodged a complaint to the police and the police registered a missing case.

Meanwhile, the relatives approached the High Court  and the court asked the police to produce the girl in the court before September 11. Based on the investigation, the police found that the girl was at Kalpetta with him and took them into custody after tracking their mobile phone location," the CI said.

The relatives alleged that he was trying to convert the girl.   He raped the girl after locking her in a room. He had taken gold ornaments worth 4 sovereigns and Rs 3000 from the girl, police said.

The police produced girl before the High Court and the court allowed her to go back with  her mother. Yunus was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court ,Haripad and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, police said. 

