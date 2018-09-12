search on deccanchronicle.com
Rape victim thrashed on Khap’s order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 12, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 1:21 am IST
The khap panchayat allegedly called for production of the girl before them and ordered her punishment in public, probe by police revealed.
 Representational image.

Bhopal: An alleged rape victim, a 14-year-old girl, in a Chhattisgarh village was assaulted in public for filing FIR against the accused (65) following a diktat by the local khap panchayat, police said on Tuesday. Two videos capturing the male and female members of the village beating the alleged rape victim, have gone viral forcing the local police to begin a probe into it.

The horrific incident took place in the village of Bishnupur under Bande police limits in Chhattisgarh’s north Bastar district of Kanker, police said on Tuesday. “Police has seized the two videos and begun probe into it,” said R.K. Jaiswal Kanker district additional superintendent of police.

 

According to the police, the minor girl lodged an FIR in the Bande police station a couple of days ago alleging rape by one Nirasu Biswas (65) of her village.  Later, several elders of the village called a meeting to ‘settle the matter out of court’. The khap panchayat allegedly called for production of the girl before them and ordered her punishment in public, probe by police revealed.

