Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 10:47 am IST
A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)
 A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)

SRINAGAR: A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday. The attack took place around midnight, they said.

“During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. PTI

