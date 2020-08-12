140th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 12 Aug 2020 Three killed in poli ...
Nation, Crime

Three killed in police firing at KG Halli after mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2020, 10:03 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 10:06 am IST
The mob torched MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy;s residence and burnt cars parked in front of his house
A mob in front of the Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence. — DC photo
 A mob in front of the Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence. — DC photo

Bengaluru: Three persons were killed while two more were injured when police opened fire on the mob that went berserk, vandalising in Kadugondanahalli area of Bengaluru North.

Curfew has been clamped in the affected area which turned tense after the incident and the police have arrested over 110 people in KG Halli police station limits and another 34 people in the neighbouring Devara Jeevanahalli police station limits. City Police Commissioner Kamal Panth said that the situation was under control and police are verifying affiliation of people, who were involved in violence.

 

The mob, besides torching the house of MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, burnt cars and damaged properties. While the three storied house of the MLA was completely gutted, his cars, two wheelers parked near the house were set ablaze too. Besides, many vehicles parked on roadside in the area and houses were attacked by the mob.
The mob also attacked neighbouring Devarajeevanahalli police station.
Police said that the MLA and his family members were not in the house when the attack took place. The mob went inside the house and torched everything.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Naveen, who had posted derogatory comment against a minority community. However, the accused said that he had lost his mobile phone and he did not post the comments which seems to have hurt the religious sentiments of people.

 

...
Tags: mob violence, akhanda srinivas murthy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


