140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Crime 12 Aug 2020 Riot-hit areas of Be ...
Nation, Crime

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2020, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
Three people were killed in police firing and scores of others wounded, including at least 50 policemen in the violence and arson
Charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
 Charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Bengaluru: Areas under Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency here resembled a war zone on Wednesday, hours after after an unruly mob went on a rampage torching vehicles, irked over a 'communally sensitive' social media post allegedly by put up by a relative of a Congress MLA.

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lie strewn over the deserted roads of the violence-affected localities.

 

Earlier, three people were killed in police firing and scores of others wounded, including at least 50 policemen in the violence and arson that erupted in the city on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Property of Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family members were targeted after a 'communally sensitive' social media post uploaded online by one of his relatives enraged a section of people.

"We were not at home when all this happened," Jayanthi, the MLA's sister said weeping inconsolably. "The only solace is that my brother and his family are safe," she said.

 

The violent crowd set on fire police vehicles and barged into DJ Halli police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and damaged the property. Police have arrested about 110 people on charges of rioting.

...
Tags: akhanda srinivas murthy, bengaluru riots
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Three killed in police firing at KG Halli after mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru
Miscreants torch MLA's house, vandalise police station over social media post

Latest From Nation

Sushant's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice. (PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut gets legal notice for defaming Sushant family in Saamana article

US Senator Kamala Harris. (AP)

Tamils cheer for Kamala Harris, OPS terms it moment of pride

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan. (PTI Photo)

Modi hai to mumkin hai: Rahul's jibe at PM over possible lowest GDP growth since 1947

HAL's Light Combat Helicopters.

IAF deploys two HAL-developed Light Combat Helicopters in Leh amid border tensions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man undergoing coronavirus treatment dies by suicide in Hyderabad hospital

Representational image.

Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant father's lawyer tells SC

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

IAS officer grilled again in Kerala gold smuggling case

IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)

Disha probe panel member finds Vikas Dubey encounter 'very strange'

A forensic expert inspects the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen, was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh a day after his arrest. (PTI)

Pakistan militant among 3 LeT cadres killed in Sopore

ANI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham