Miscreants torch MLA's house, vandalise police station over social media post

Bengaluru: Apparently irked by a social media post, a group of miscreants torched the house of a Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivas Mmurthy and also vandalised KG Halli police station.

The group alleged that Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew had posted derogatory comments against a minority community and demanded immediate action against him.

Police fired in the air to disburse the mob, comprising over 250 people, who were pelting stones at houses in the area. However, the mob went berserk, damaging vehicles parked on the roadside.

Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan rushed to the spot and tried to comfort the agitated mob. However, it was not possible to comfort the mob, which broke into small groups and started pelting stones at police also.

Akhanda Srinivasmurthy said that the tension was over a social media post by a youth from his constituency. "Some people allege that my nephew had made some derogatory remarks on minority community. But, the police has already arrested one person in connection to the incident. If my nephew is involved, action would be taken against him also."

Though the tension started building by evening, the riots started at 10 pm. While one group started protesting in front of Kadugondanahalli (K G Halli) police station, another group rushed to the MLA's residence in Kaval Byrasandra, torched vehicles parked in front of his house and threw some petrol bombs on his house also.

Meanwhile, the mob in front of police station started throwing petrol bombs at the station. Another group ensured that fire extinguishers did not reach the place.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister has appealed for calm.

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the issue will be probed but vandalism was not the solution. He also said that additional forces have been deployed and action will be taken against miscreants.