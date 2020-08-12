140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Crime 12 Aug 2020 Miscreants torch MLA ...
Nation, Crime

Miscreants torch MLA's house, vandalise police station over social media post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 12:09 am IST
The group alleged that Akhanda Srinivasmurthya's nephew had posted derogatory comments against a minority community and demanded action
A screen grab of the incident.
 A screen grab of the incident.

Bengaluru: Apparently irked by a social media post, a group of miscreants torched the house of a Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivas Mmurthy and also vandalised KG Halli police station.

The group alleged that Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew had posted derogatory comments against a minority community and demanded immediate action against him.

 

Police fired in the air to disburse the mob, comprising over 250 people, who were pelting stones at houses in the area. However, the mob went berserk, damaging vehicles parked on the roadside.

Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan rushed to the spot and tried to comfort the agitated mob. However, it was not possible to comfort the mob, which broke into small groups and started pelting stones at police also.

Akhanda Srinivasmurthy said that the tension was over a social media post by a youth from his constituency. "Some people allege that my nephew had made some derogatory remarks on minority community. But, the police has already arrested one person in connection to the incident. If my nephew is involved, action would be taken against him also."

 

Though the tension started building by evening, the riots started at 10 pm. While one group started protesting in front of Kadugondanahalli (K G Halli) police station, another group rushed to the MLA's residence in Kaval Byrasandra, torched vehicles parked in front of his house and threw some petrol bombs on his house also.

Meanwhile, the mob in front of police station started throwing petrol bombs at the station. Another group ensured that fire extinguishers did not reach the place.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister has appealed for calm.

 

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the issue will be probed but vandalism was not the solution. He also said that additional forces have been deployed and action will be taken against miscreants.

...
Tags: social media post, karnataka home minister, akhanda srinivas murthy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Pranab Mukherjee (PTI photo)

Pranab Mukherjee, a man of all seasons

Congress leader Sachin Pilot along with party MLAs addresses a presser at his residence in Jaipur. — PTI photo

Shocked and hurt by the words used against me: Sachin Pilot

Representational (AP photo)

Tamil Nadu school admissions to begin from August 17

Israel ambassador to India, Ron Malka at an event of sharing state-of-the-art medical equipment and technologies for COVID-19 medical care with the AIIMS in New Delhi. PTI photo

Israel shares AI based medical equipment, technology with AIIMS to tackle COVID19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BJP activists rush in their resignations after militants kill sarpanch in Kulgam

CRPF vehicles stationed at Lal Chowk on the first day of the two-day curfew in Srinagar. — PTI photo

Man undergoing coronavirus treatment dies by suicide in Hyderabad hospital

Representational image.

Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant father's lawyer tells SC

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

IAS officer grilled again in Kerala gold smuggling case

IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)

Disha probe panel member finds Vikas Dubey encounter 'very strange'

A forensic expert inspects the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen, was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh a day after his arrest. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham