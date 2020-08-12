140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation, Crime

1,897 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 84,544 in Telangana, 9 deaths

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
The recovery rate was 72.49 per cent in the state, while it was 69.79 per cent in the country
COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 84,544. A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)
 COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 84,544. A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with nine more fatalities and 1,897 new cases being reported, taking the total number of people infected by the virus in the state to 84,544.

The toll mounted to 654 with nine more deaths, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 11.

 

Out of the total 1,897 fresh cases, 479 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 172, Rangareddy 162, Sangareddy 107 and Warangal Urban 87.

Except Komaram Bheem Asifabad (5), all the remaining 32 districts reported positive cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.77 per cent, while it was 1.99 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the disease so far was 61,294, while 22,596 were under treatment.

 

The recovery rate was 72.49 per cent in the state, while it was 69.79 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 22,972 samples were tested on August 11 taking the cumulative to 6.65 lakh.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths caused by COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals and laboratories, it added.

 

Tags: telangana, coronavirus cases, coronavirus, covid 19
Location: India, Telangana


