1,897 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 84,544 in Telangana, 9 deaths

COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 84,544. A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with nine more fatalities and 1,897 new cases being reported, taking the total number of people infected by the virus in the state to 84,544.

The toll mounted to 654 with nine more deaths, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 11.

Out of the total 1,897 fresh cases, 479 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 172, Rangareddy 162, Sangareddy 107 and Warangal Urban 87.

Except Komaram Bheem Asifabad (5), all the remaining 32 districts reported positive cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.77 per cent, while it was 1.99 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the disease so far was 61,294, while 22,596 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 72.49 per cent in the state, while it was 69.79 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 22,972 samples were tested on August 11 taking the cumulative to 6.65 lakh.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths caused by COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals and laboratories, it added.