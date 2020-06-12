79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Crime 12 Jun 2020 ESI scam in AP: Chan ...
Nation, Crime

ESI scam in AP: Chandrababu calls Atchannaidu arrest an attack on BCs

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Naidu said the former minister, who belonged to the community, was in the forefront "exposing the misdeeds" of the Jagan-led YSRC govt
Twitter image
 Twitter image

Amaravati: Senior TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Minister K Atchannaidu and five others were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths over their alleged involvement in the Rs 150 crore ESI medical purchases 'scandal' during the previous regime, a senior ACB official said.

While Atchannaidu was arrested from his residence in Srikakulam district, former Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESI) Directors C Ravi Kumar and G Vijay Kumar were arrested in Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram respectively,

 

ACB Joint Director Ravi Kumar told reporters in Visakhapatnam. A joint director of ESI Janardhan, superintendent Chakravarthy and a senior assistant were arrested in Vijayawada.

Atchannaidu was the Labour Minister in the previous TDP government when the scandal allegedly took place in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment.

"The Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted a probe into the ESI purchases between 2014 and 2019 and established large scale irregularities. Our investigation also revealed a scam of Rs 150 crore in purchase of medicines, medical kits, furniture and other items. Accordingly, we made these arrests," the ACB Joint Director said.

Earlier as soon as Atchannaidu was taken away from his house, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu termed it as an "attack on the backward classes", saying the former minister, who belonged to the community, was in the forefront "exposing the misdeeds" of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government.

Here's a look at his tweet

 

...
Tags: k atchannaidu, chandrababu naidu, esi scam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.

In conversation with ex-envoy Nicholas Burns, Rahul slams Modi's leadership style

: Retired ISA Harsh Mander and activists participate in a rally to protest against CAA, NRC. (PTI Photo)

Ex-civil servants fear 'misuse of law' against Harsh Mander for his Jamia speech

A medic checks the temperature of a sanitation worker at a health camp in Vijayawada. PTI photo

Imported cases add to Andhra Pradesh covid tally

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala on the opening day of the shrine post lockdown in Tirupati. PTI photo

Thanks to covid curbs, Tirumala devotees have peaceful darshan of Lord Venkateswara



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad mayor’s proxies grab city land worth Rs 100 crore

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and his wife Sridevi. (DC File Photo)

Honour killing: Parents allegedly kill pregnant daughter for refusing abortion

Representational image

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh booze peddler: I have only flowers to declare, saar

Booze traffic across the Andhra-Telangana border is going on despite checks. (PTI)

Congress asks: Dawood dead or alive or BJP's PR trick?

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham