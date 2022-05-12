Nation Crime 12 May 2022 Hyderabad: Crime thr ...
Hyderabad: Crime thrives under PVNR Expressway

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published May 12, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 1:34 am IST
The entire flyover stretch turns haven for criminals
This is the sixth such murder in the last eight months in the area stretching from Hamuyunagar to Aaramgarh, where Asia’s longest flyover ends. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: Slums and passages under the PVNR Expressway stretch are reporting an increase in number of murders, especially at night. The entire area is notorious for illegal activities.

A 23-year-old driver from Shaheenagar, Ahmed Jahagir was hacked to death by unidentified persons under pillar number 96 at Langar Houz, on Wednesday night, according to S Srinivas, inspector at Langar Houz police station.

 

This is the sixth such murder in the last eight months in the area stretching from Humayun Nagar to Aaramgarh, where Asia’s longest flyover ends. It also reported seven physical assaults and from where three unidentified bodies were recovered. Last year, two persons were brutally murdered in Attapur, said Kankaiah, inspector of Rajendrangar police station.

Incidentally, the area from pillar number 1 to 13 that come under Humayun Nagar jurisdiction are less risky compared to pillar No. 12-40, which come under Asifnagar, police sources said.

 

Taking advantage of several wine shops and poor lighting and the absence of police patrolling around isolated areas of Langar Houz, Asifnagar, Attapur and Rajendranagar, anti-social elements from slums around Moghal –ka-nala, Golconda, Jyotinagar, Tolichowki,  Hafeezpet and surrounding areas gather and plan their criminal activities.

Approximately, 160 cameras have been installed in localities under Asifnagar division, which covers Golconda, Humayunagar, Asifnagar and Langar Houz and Tappachabutra police stations, said Samuka Koteshwar,  additional inspector of Asifnagar.

 

Around 17 wine shops and six bars are situated under the PVR flyover from Masab Tank to Aramgarh.  Liquor is available throughout the night in some of the slums. These are patronised by DCM, truck and trolley drivers.  

...
