Telangana police move in to quell communal clash in Bhainsa

File photo of a street in Bhainsa town in Telangana when communal violence took place in early 2020. (DC Photo)

Nirmal: Communal trouble broke out in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana after a drunken man alleged entered a place of worship and triggered an argument between two groups of people a few hours earlier.

The trouble flared up at midnight Sunday over an incident that had occurred hours earlier, and the streets of Bhainsa were tense in Monday. The Bhainsa police enforced a curfew at night and invoked Section 144, a law limiting assembly.

Nirmal district superintendent of police Shashidhar Raju said the Bhainsa police have arrested 25 persons for rioting and registered four cases against them. Additional forces have been deployed in Bhainsa.

The rioting took place in Shivajinagar Colony located on the outskirts of Bhainsa on the road to Nirmal. The earlier incident had taken place in the interior of the town. Miscreants burnt the seat of a motorbike and damaged an autorickshaw. Two persons were injured in the clashes.

Raju said all establishments in Bhainsa except hospitals and medical shops were closed.

The SP said the incident that triggered the trouble happened at about 9.30 pm Sunday when the drunk lurched into a place of worship. Some locals tried to stop him and another group intervened on his behalf. This led to rioting, with the two groups pelting stones at each other.

Raju said the drunk sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad and was in a stable condition. Senior police officers of the Karimnagar range rushed to Bhainsa.

Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali said the incident was a minor one but the administration was monitoring the situation. He said the situation is under control.