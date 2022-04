Naga Chaitanya (in picture) immediately paid the fine of Rs 715 to the traffic police and assured them that the black film would be removed. — DC file image

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya on Monday was fined for violating traffic rules at Jubilee Hills check-post.

According to Jubilee Hills traffic inspector K Muttu, Naga Chaitanya was travelling in his Toyota Vellfire (TS09FT 2003) which was stopped by the traffic police as black film was tainted on the glass. They found Chaitanya sitting in the car.

He immediately paid the fine of Rs 715 to the traffic police and assured them that the black film would be removed.