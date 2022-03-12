Accused remain tight-lipped in minister Goud’s murder plot

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police produced the seven accused in the conspiracy to murder minister V. Srinivas Goud in court which shifted them to judicial remand. The court had granted four days permission for questioning but the police said they had finished the exercise in three days.

The accused allegedly purchased country-made weapons from Uttar Pradesh natives by paying huge amounts. The police are understood to have established the conspiracy hatched by the accused.

Sources said the investigating officers obtained details regarding purchase of country-made weapons. Armed with call data details, the police officials asked the accused about the phone conversations made between the accused and others including two political leaders - BJP leaders D.K. Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy. Sources said some of the accused were tight-lipped.