search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

18-yr-old fatally hits mum with rod, father blames girl's affair with female teacher

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
The girls father said his daughter was having a relationship with her teacher and planned to elope with her.
38-year-old mother died of her injuries on Sunday, after her daughter brutally hit her with rods at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad March 9. (Representational Image)
 38-year-old mother died of her injuries on Sunday, after her daughter brutally hit her with rods at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad March 9. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old mother died of her injuries on Sunday, after her daughter brutally hit her with rods at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad March 9.

According to police, the victim’s husband filed a complaint against her 18-year-old daughter and her female teacher at the Kavi Nagar police station. 

 

He said that his daughter was having a relationship with her teacher and planned to elope with her.

A case has been registered against the 18-year-old and her 35-year-old teacher under IPC section 304, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a Hindustan Times report said.

The victim’s husband, who runs a transport business in Ghaziabad, said his daughter attacked her mother on Friday when both were alone in their residence.

“My daughter attacked my wife with sticks and rods, which led to severe injuries to her head. My daughter fled the spot and my wife was bleeding heavily when my younger daughter arrived from school. My daughter wanted to run away with her female teacher. Both were in a relationship for since over three months and we had objected to it. We had no altercation for any other reason,” he said.

After the younger daughter found her mother severely injured, she called the police and also took her mother to the hospital. The woman was later referred to a hospital in Delhi where she died of her injuries on Sunday.

The father said his daughter is in an alleged relationship with her teacher, who has been separated from her husband and is living alone, and had run away with her around two months back. The family had to approach the police to bring her back.

“The 18-year-old is absconding since the incident,” the father added.

He also told that due to the alleged relationship, he had to discontinue his daughter’s studies in Class 11 as the teacher was employed at the same school.

“We have registered the FIR and searching for the young woman and her teacher. The family has alleged that the girl attacked her mother because of the relationship between the two women. It is a subject matter of investigation,” Samarjeet Singh, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station, said.

Tags: daughter thrashes mother to death, ghaziabad crime, daughter kills mother, gay relationship
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

According to media reports, earlier in January, Winfrey fans lit up Twitter with calls for her to run for president in 2020 against US President Donald Trump after she gave an inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards. (Photo: File)
 

Why women drivers are more dangerous than men

Women drivers are more dangerous than men, new figures show. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Kolkata police ask BCCI for Mohammed Shami's South Africa tour details

The Kolkata police are currently investigating details about the UP-born speedster’s details in Dubai and whether he complied with the guidelines set by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 tips to sleep better at night

Study found that in patients with insomnia, daytime bright light exposure improved sleep quality and duration. It also reduced the time it took to fall asleep by 83 per cent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Common infections more deadly than obesity on heart health: Study

Common infections increases risk of heart attack and stroke by 40%. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 die as mud pit caves in Bengaluru

A JCB at the site of mud collapse in Whitefield on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Three students die in freak accident on NICE Road

The car that overturned, killing three students on board on NICE Road in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: 5 held for duping people of Rs 300 crore

The arrested have been identified as Raghvendra, the owner of the Vikram investment company in Jayanagar, his associates, Suresh, Nagaraju, Narasimhamurthy and Prahalad.

Chennai: Footboard travel claims boy’s life

Footboard travel on a MTC bus proved fatal for a class 8 student returning home from school on Wednesday evening.

Rajasthan: Dalit youth's half-burnt body found days after friend killed on Holi

Ajay’s death is allegedly linked to 16-year old Neeraj Jatav’s alleged murder by a mob on Holi following dispute over the songs that were being played. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham