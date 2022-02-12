Nation Crime 12 Feb 2022 ED suspects money la ...
Nation, Crime

ED suspects money laundering in drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Feb 12, 2022, 2:46 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Agency may probe into Tollywood drugs case again
Actor Navdeep appears before the ED office in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket (File photo: Twitter)
 Actor Navdeep appears before the ED office in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket (File photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Days after the High Court directed the Telangana government to submit the details of Tollywood drug case and its FIRs, charge sheet and forensic reports, the enforcement department (ED) officials are understood to have written to the excise department seeking information regarding the Tollywood drug case.

The ED officials strongly suspect money laundering aspect in the Tollywood drug case and the agency is likely to probe again into the Tollywood drug case. The ED officials have already questioned more than 10 Tollywood actors, actresses, directors and car drivers of an actor for making money transactions to drug peddlers.

 

A pub manager, who was indulged in drug peddling, allegedly transferred huge amounts to peddlers in the form of hawala. The ED officials, who obtained leads in the case, sought the excise officials to submit comprehensive reports at the earliest so as the agency would further probe the case.

A few days ago, when the ED officials served notices to Tollywood persons asking them to appear before the agency for questioning, the excise department officials, especially the special operation team (SOT), officials gave clean chit to Tollywood persons. During the questioning, the ED officials obtained proper details in connection with the money laundering aspect.

 

The SOT of excise officials registered a total 12 cases in connection with the Tollywood drug case and filed charge sheets in eight cases.  

...
Tags: tollywood drug case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said AP state is a leader in agricultural, horticulture, dairy and seafood production and the second in freshwater fish production. — Twitter

AP Pavilion in EXPO 2020-Dubai inaugurated

The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious. — PTI

Mad rush for marriages in Maagha maasam with auspicious muhurats

It was only recently that the state government appointed the Srisailam Temple Trust Board with R Chakrapani Reddy as its chairman. (DC)

HC halts Srisailam temple trust board oath-taking

AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021. — Twitter

AP sees 131 forest fires in 48.21ha in last three months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi Court rejects bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi

‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Neeraj Bishnoi. (Twitter)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC (DC file photo)

11 per cent jump in cyber crime in 2020, NCRB data in Home Panel report

The crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->