ED suspects money laundering in drugs

Actor Navdeep appears before the ED office in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket (File photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Days after the High Court directed the Telangana government to submit the details of Tollywood drug case and its FIRs, charge sheet and forensic reports, the enforcement department (ED) officials are understood to have written to the excise department seeking information regarding the Tollywood drug case.

The ED officials strongly suspect money laundering aspect in the Tollywood drug case and the agency is likely to probe again into the Tollywood drug case. The ED officials have already questioned more than 10 Tollywood actors, actresses, directors and car drivers of an actor for making money transactions to drug peddlers.

A pub manager, who was indulged in drug peddling, allegedly transferred huge amounts to peddlers in the form of hawala. The ED officials, who obtained leads in the case, sought the excise officials to submit comprehensive reports at the earliest so as the agency would further probe the case.

A few days ago, when the ED officials served notices to Tollywood persons asking them to appear before the agency for questioning, the excise department officials, especially the special operation team (SOT), officials gave clean chit to Tollywood persons. During the questioning, the ED officials obtained proper details in connection with the money laundering aspect.

The SOT of excise officials registered a total 12 cases in connection with the Tollywood drug case and filed charge sheets in eight cases.