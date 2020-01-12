Telangana among top 3 states in acid attack cases in 2018: NCRB

New Delhi: Acid attack cases across the country saw a marginal dip in 2018, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

While the total number of acid attack cases were 244 in 2017, there were 228 cases in the country in 2018, the NCRB said in its latest report.

However, West Bengal witnessed the highest incidents of acid attacks with 36 cases, followed by 32 UP in Uttar Pradesh and 10 in Telangana in 2018.

There has been a dip in cases in Uttar Pradesh as in 2017, the state witnessed 41 cases.

The minimum punishment for acid attack is 10 years' imprisonment. It can extend up to life imprisonment with fine. A separate law to punish offenders in such cases was passed along with amendment of law on sexual offences.