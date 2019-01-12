search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

NIA arrests man from UP's Ghaziabad in connection with ISIS module

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
With the latest arrest, the NIA has nabbed 12 people so far in this connection.
This ISIS inspired group, was supposedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India. (Photo: PTI | File)
 This ISIS inspired group, was supposedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency said on Saturday it has made a fresh arrest from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The agency also conducted fresh searches on Saturday at three locations in Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad in connection with the latest arrest.

 

An agency spokesperson said Muhammad Absar (24) was arrested by NIA sleuths from Hapur on Friday night.

With the latest arrest, the NIA has nabbed 12 people so far in this connection. He said Absar was a resident of Jasora in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and used to teach at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan in the Piplera area of Ghaziabad.

Absar, the spokesperson said, had "visited three places in Jammu and Kashmir in the months of May and August 2018 along with another accused, Iftekhar Sakib, in connection with the terror conspiracy."

He will be produced before a special NIA court here on Saturday and his custody will be sought, he said.

The NIA had said the accused were part of 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' module of global terrorist group ISIS.

The NIA, after searches last month, had said it had seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers.

The agency had also said it recovered 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The group allegedly had also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote controlled improvised explosive devices.

Besides, the NIA also recovered steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches.

...
Tags: nia, isis-module, ghaziabad, arrests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
 

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project.
 

Video: Man locks Indian football fans in bird cage, asks to support UAE in Asian Cup

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 Korean women held for smuggling 24 kg gold

‘12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each were recovered from each passenger. In total 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity totally weighing 24 Kgs valued at Rs 8 crores was recovered,’ Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Techies are major victims of Qnet scams

The members of the Financial Fraud Victims Welfare Association, Mumbai, told the commissioner that as per the report prepared by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, schemes like QNet and Ponzi are a threat to national security.

I’m female, says man held by Rachakonda police

The accused who was caught by the police has claimed that he is a female who has undergone an operation to change his sex.

Hyderabad: Lecturer arrested for abetting suicide of 17-year-old student

The girl committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Motinagar on January 3. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

Hyderabad: Driver loses control of SUV, 1 killed, 4 injured

Yacharam sub-inspector B. Venkataiah said G. Anil Kumar Chowdhary, 39, a native of Manikonda in Guntur lives in Miyapur.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham