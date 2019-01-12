search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Four including foreigner arrested in Delhi smuggling narcotics

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
In the first case, NCB arrested a man from Anand Vihar bus stand and recovered 7 kgs of hashish.
4.8 kilograms of hashish was seized from a truck at the Azadpur vegetable market in the national capital on January 8. (Photo: Asian Age File)
 4.8 kilograms of hashish was seized from a truck at the Azadpur vegetable market in the national capital on January 8. (Photo: Asian Age File)

New Delhi: Four people, including a foreigner, have been arrested by the NCB in the national capital over the last few days as part of its action against narcotics smuggling syndicates.

In the first case, sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a man on Friday from Anand Vihar bus stand and recovered 7 kilograms of 'hashish' (cannabis resin) from him, the agency said on Saturday.

 

The man, it said, had brought the narcotics from Uttarakhand on a public bus.

Hashish is made from cannabis and is reported to be abused as a stimulant drug by people in rave parties.

The estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 35 lakh, the NCB said.

In another incident, 4.8 kilograms of hashish was seized from a truck at the Azadpur vegetable market in the national capital on January 8.

The truck had come from Jammu and two persons were arrested in this connection, it said.

In the third incident, the NCB arrested a Tanzanian man, identified as K Kelvin George, 33, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on January 10 with 25 kilograms of pseudoephedrine.

He was apprehended by the CISF personnel who guard the airport.

Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance and is used to manufacture other banned drugs.

The estimated value of the drug seized from the foreign national is about Rs 35 lakh.

...
Tags: narcotics control bureau, hashish, pseudoephedrine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
 

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project.
 

Video: Man locks Indian football fans in bird cage, asks to support UAE in Asian Cup

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA arrests man from UP's Ghaziabad in connection with ISIS module

This ISIS inspired group, was supposedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India. (Photo: PTI | File)

2 Korean women held for smuggling 24 kg gold

‘12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each were recovered from each passenger. In total 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity totally weighing 24 Kgs valued at Rs 8 crores was recovered,’ Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Techies are major victims of Qnet scams

The members of the Financial Fraud Victims Welfare Association, Mumbai, told the commissioner that as per the report prepared by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, schemes like QNet and Ponzi are a threat to national security.

I’m female, says man held by Rachakonda police

The accused who was caught by the police has claimed that he is a female who has undergone an operation to change his sex.

Hyderabad: Lecturer arrested for abetting suicide of 17-year-old student

The girl committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Motinagar on January 3. A case of suspicious death has been registered.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham