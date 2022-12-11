Section 107 CrPC imposed first time in Hyderabad city following gang wars

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court as a magistrate and imposed Section 107 CrPC proceedings for the first time in the Hyderabad commissionerate to maintain peace in the city following gang wars between two groups in Rein Bazaar.

The police commissioner according to the rules is an executive magistrate (additional district magistrate).

Anand said Section 107 CrPC was an effective means for “preventing breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity” in connection with religious processions, festivals, fairs, elections, political movements or disputes between groups and factions.

He said that Section 107 may require that anyone involved such events may be asked to show cause why he should not be ordered to execute a bond, with or without sureties, for keeping the peace and maintaining good behaviour for at least a year. It was s not essential in every case that there should be two parties against each other, he explained.

Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura.

After hearing the rival parties, Anand ordered each to execute a bond for an amount of Rs 25,000 with two sureties and adjourned the matter to December 23.