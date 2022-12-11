  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Crime 11 Dec 2022 Section 107 CrPC imp ...
Nation, Crime

Section 107 CrPC imposed first time in Hyderabad city following gang wars

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 11, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 9:20 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura. (Photo: DC)
 Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court as a magistrate and imposed Section 107 CrPC proceedings for the first time in the Hyderabad commissionerate to maintain peace in the city following gang wars between two groups in Rein Bazaar.

The police commissioner according to the rules is an executive magistrate (additional district magistrate).

Anand said Section 107 CrPC was an effective means for “preventing breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity” in connection with religious processions, festivals, fairs, elections, political movements or disputes between groups and factions.

He said that Section 107 may require that anyone involved such events may be asked to show cause why he should not be ordered to execute a bond, with or without sureties, for keeping the peace and maintaining good behaviour for at least a year. It was s not essential in every case that there should be two parties against each other, he explained.

Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura.

After hearing the rival parties, Anand ordered each to execute a bond for an amount of Rs 25,000 with two sureties and adjourned the matter to December 23.

...
Tags: hyderabad police, hyderabad police commissioner c.v. anand, hyderabad commissionerate, rein bazaar police station, rein bazaar, hyderabad news, telangana news, hyderabad crime news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Shashi Tharoor MP with Sunanda Pushkar (ANI)

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)

Shraddha Walkar suspected her live-in partner of cheating, claims social activist

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.(Photo: PTI)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->