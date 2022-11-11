  
SC orders release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 11, 2022, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 2:19 pm IST
Supreme Court of India. (Photo:PTI)
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R.P. Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Both of them had moved the top court seeking premature release.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

