Nation Crime 11 Nov 2021 Bail granted to conv ...
Nation, Crime

Bail granted to convention centre man after his arrest on complaints of cheating

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 11, 2021, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 11:46 pm IST
The MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao, held for alleged cheating of the public of Rs11 crore
MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.
 MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao, held for alleged cheating of the public of Rs11 crore, has been granted bail hours after his arrest by Raidurgam police on Wednesday. This, even as two more cases of cheating, muscle-flexing and land-grabbing were lodged against him at the Gachibowli and Narsingi police stations of Cyberabad.

The 45-year-old businessman from Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills was booked under sections 406, 420, 506, 509 of the IPC on the ground that he cheated many on the pretext of selling property. “He was produced in court and a bail was said to be given on Wednesday night,” said the Police Inspector of Raidurgam, Rajagopala Reddy.

 

Police said a piece of land in Narsingi belonging to an NRI was allegedly targeted by Rao. “The NRI had engaged a watchman in the city to keep an eye on the property. One day, when the watchman went to the spot, he noticed some workers erecting boards and barricades and questioned them. He was threatened to back off. Based on this complaint, a case was booked and a probe was launched,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the Gachibowli police booked a case against Sreedhar on a cheating complainant filed by an individual who said he was not paid money after he did some construction work for Sreedhar and hence lost about Rs10 lakh.

 

Curiously, though officials from the Cyberabad police confirmed that cases were lodged against Sreedhar with the West Zone Police, the cops from the Hyderabad commissionerate denied this.

