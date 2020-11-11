The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 11 Nov 2020 Kerala police receiv ...
Nation, Crime

Kerala police receive over 2,800 complaints of domestic violence during lockdown

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Of the total plaints received during the period, a total of 2,757 have been settled, an official statement said
Kerala state police chief DGP Loknath Behera.
 Kerala state police chief DGP Loknath Behera.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have received more than 2,800 complaints of domestic violence across the state during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Of the total plaints received during the period, a total of 2,757 have been settled, an official statement said here.

 

"Since the lockdown began, police have received 2,868 complaints of domestic violence from various districts of the state till October 31. Of these, 2,757 have been settled under the aegis of the district police chiefs," it said.

State police chief DGP Loknath Behera directed to settle the rest of the 111 complaints under the aegis of the Inspector General (IG) in charge of the police headquarters here and the Women's Cell superintendent of police (SP).

The DGP, who recently took part in an online adalat to resolve complaints related to domestic violence, at the behest of the newly-set up Conflict Resolution Centre at the district level, listened to the grievances of many people and suggested solutions, it said.

 

Behera said it was a time consuming process to register a case and file a charge-sheet in the court on complaints received in connection with the domestic violence.

The new system, which seeks to find a solution through means like direct counselling by meeting plaintiff and opposite parties, was convenient not only for police but also for the complainants involved, he said.

A solution would be evolved when complainants and opposite parties open up their mind and talk to each other and police can play a crucial role in this, the DGP said.

 

"The diligence and dedication shown by the police in resolving complaints is an important factor behind the success of this scheme.

So, district police chiefs should give special attention in considering the complaints of domestic violence and resolve it," the top official added.

As many as 20 women, from various parts of the state, took part in the online adalat and lodged complaints with the state police chief, who directed the district police chiefs to ensure follow-up action.

...
Tags: domestic violence, lockdown violence, kerala domestic violence, loknath behera
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar being taken to ACJM special court in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi. (PTI)

Kerala Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar's custody extended till November 12

Representational image

I&B ministry to oversee news, films, audiovisual content on online platforms

Dubbak bypoll winner Raghunandan Rao

Raghunandan Rao describes Dubbak bypoll victory as referendum on the rule of KCR

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI)

Confident from Bihar poll results, Owaisi says AIMIM will contest in UP, West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India slams UN official's remark on Hathras case

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

Deepika, Shraddha and Sara face NCB probe in Mumbai

Actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the interrogation. (PTI)

AP CM Jagan urges court to hear CBI cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

BJP demands CBI inquiry after its worker shot dead in West Bengal

BJP Titagarh councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/BJP Bengal)

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham