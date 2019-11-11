Nation Crime 11 Nov 2019 Kakinada: Youth beat ...
Kakinada: Youth beaten to death for Rs 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:10 am IST
The incident occurred in Valasapakala village, Kakinada Rural mandal, East Godavari district on Saturday evening.
Kakinada: A petty dispute over two rupees has led to the loss of a life and also exposed the plight of construction and daily wage workers. The incident occurred in Valasapakala village, Kakinada Rural mandal, East Godavari district on Saturday evening.

According to Sarpavaram circle inspector R. Govinda Raju,  Revu Surya Suvarna Raju, 24, a construction worker, also a daily wage worker, went to a cycle shop to fill air in his cycle’s tyres. After the air was filled he found he did not have the amount of `2 to pay the owner.

 

Cycle shop owner Pilli Samba Murthy demanded the payment and a heated argument followed during which Suvarna Raju slapped the cycle shop owner. A friend of Murthy who was standing by got angry and hit Suvarna Raju with an iron rod repeatedly.

A severely injured Suvarna Raju was rushed to Government General Hospital here but died while undergoing treatment.

Inspector Raju said that a case has been registered. He said there was no evidence of any past enmity between the men or their families. The murder was committed on an impulse and in anger. Suvarna Raju had no work for the past few days either in construction or daily wage work and was looking for work.

...
