Congress office in Munugode vandalised

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2022, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 12:05 pm IST
Flags and other materials were burnt by the miscreants.(Photo by arrangement)
Hyderabad: The Congress party's office in Munugode Assembly constituency was vandalised. Flags and other materials were burnt by the miscreants.

On Tuesday morning, the party workers found that the office was partially damaged when they reached the spot located at Chandur Mandal.

PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy condemned the act strongly and alleged that the vandalisation is to deter the party workers and foil the Congress' victory in the upcoming bypolls. He demanded strern action against the miscreants.

Local Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with the police.

