Disha case: Supreme Court probe panel grills Sajjanar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Oct 12, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 6:45 am IST
The panel asked Sajjanar how he could hold a press conference and reveal details of the crime at 7 pm when the accused were held at 5. 30 pm
 Upon being asked how the police received specific details about the crime, the official responded that they had gathered evidence. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Former Cyberabad police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar appeared before the Justice Sirpurkar commission on Monday. 

The commission, constituted by the Supreme Court, asked Sajjanar how he could hold a press conference and reveal the graphic details of the crime at 7 pm on November 29, 2019, when the four accused in the case were reportedly apprehended at 5:30 pm and their confessions were recorded at around 10 pm that night. 

 

As per the press conference held in the evening of November 29, 2019, the former police commissioner told the media that the four accused men had deflated the tyres of the victim and gagged her mouth while molesting her. However, it was recorded in a statement submitted to the court by the NHRC that the confessional statements from the accused men were recorded at 10 pm.

Sajjanar responded that he was briefed about the case details by DCP Shamshabad, N. Prakash Reddy, who was the in-charge of the case during that time. “On November 29, 2019, I had been to the RGI Airport to study the traffic issues and received a call from the Shamshabad DCP on my way back to the camp office that the four men were apprehended at around 5:30 pm. He requested me to stop by his office and to address the media who were waiting for a long time. It was only after he briefed me about the case, I called for a press meet and addressed the media, upon his request,” said the official. 

 

Upon being asked how the police received specific details about the crime, the official responded that they had gathered evidence. Upon further questioning about these ‘evidences’, the official replied that they had CC footage, tower data, call data record and clues from the scene of offence which included underwear of the accused, purse and bank cards.

The commission then asked which of these pieces of evidence led them to state that the victim was gagged and the air from her vehicle’s tyre was let out, to which the official said, “As far as I can remember, the Shamshabad DCP informed me about these details. I think A1 (Mohammed Arif) in the case, was questioned by the officials that evening.” 

 

The documentation of the four accused was done in a serial order of the accused in the case (A1 to A4) — Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakesavulu.  

The panel also asked Sajjanar about his role in the case and how he sanctioned six long weapons to the police escorting the four men. The official said his role was confined to holding morning briefings every day, where the in-charge of the case, DCP Shamshabad N. Prakash Reddy, would update him. “Upon his request, I provided manpower, arms and ammunition accordingly,” said the official. 

 

The panel adjourned the session at 5 pm on Monday after 43 questions and will be viewing the footage of the aforesaid press conference and further question the officer on Tuesday. 

