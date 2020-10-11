The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 11 Oct 2020 CBI takes over inves ...
Nation, Crime

CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2020, 11:57 am IST
The 19-year-old woman died of severe assault injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital
An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigation into the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, officials said.

The agency registered an FIR on Sunday morning under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder, they said.

 

The case was earlier registered at Chandpa Police Station, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, on a complaint by the victim's brother.

"The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency has constituted a team to probe the case, he said.

The 19-year-old woman died of severe assault injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. She was allegedly gangraped on September 14 by four upper caste men.

 

...
Tags: hathras rape, cbi probe
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Hathras


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi logo

Mulugu TRS party worker stabbed to death by Maoists

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu undergoing rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace with sandbag on his back on Saturday. — DC Photo

Guess who's inaugurating Mysuru Dasara 2020?

DMK President MK Stalin. (PTI)

Release white papers on jobs and investments: MK Stalin to TN govt

MDMK general secretary Vaiko. (File)

MDMK to contest on separate symbol in upcoming TN elections



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Odisha: Son slits father's throat after argument over money

Representational image.

TRP scam: Bank accounts of TV channels under radar

The police acted on a complaint filed by Hansa Research, a firm appointed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to monitor barometers used for determining TRP ratings of TV channels. (Representaional image)

India recorded 79 murder cases daily in 2019 — a marginal decline from 2018

Representational image.

'Gangrape victim' kills self as cops refuse to file FIR in MP

Members of various organisations in Bhopal stage a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. — PTI photo

CBI books DK Shivakumar in Rs 75 crore DA case

DK Shivakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham