Nation, Crime

Gay party organiser burnt alive in Ghaziabad; partner, 2 others held

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 10:03 am IST
According to police, Das used to organise 'gay parties' and was in a relationship with Aadi. Victim had booked flat for himself and Aadi.
Ghaziabad: The police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 45-year-old man who was reportedly burnt alive by his homosexual partner and his accomplices in Sahibabad area.

Taiyyab alias Aadi, his brother and a friend were arrested on Tuesday for killing Naveen Kumar Das, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

 

According to police, Das used to organise 'gay parties' and was in a relationship with Aadi. The victim had recently booked a flat and asked Aadi to live with him.

When Aadi refused, Das threatened to make their relationship public, Krishna said.

On the intervening night of October 4 and October 5, Aadi called Das to Loni town. He offered the victim drinks laced with sedatives, the SSP said.

Aadi along with his brother and friend later burnt the victim and his car, the police said, adding the trio took away Das's ATM card and withdrew Rs 7 lakh from the victim's account.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday and Rs 4.85 lakh cash, an iPhone, passport, pan card, Aadhaar card and a scooter were seized from their possession, the police added.

