  
Nation Crime 11 Sep 2022 Boys hostel warden a ...
Nation, Crime

Boys hostel warden arrested for sexual abuse of students in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Murram Krishna (DC)
 Murram Krishna (DC)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested Murram Krishna, working as a warden in a private boys' hostel at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. He is accused of sexually abusing students of Class 8 and 9 in the hostel, seven of whom have complained against him,

A native of West Godavari district, he joined the hostel only a month ago and was in-charge of one complete floor with access to around 150 boys, police said.

A release from Rachakonda police on Sunday said that seven cases have been registered against Krishna (35) under the IPC and the POCSO act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that when the boys slept, he showed them porn videos by threatening and tried to force them.

On complaints from seven boys, cases have been registered against him. Further, police also took up an awareness program for all the boys in the hostel on good and bad touch and how to report it to their parents.

Scandal exposed after a boy complaints to parents

Children were undergoing abuse at the hands of Krishna for around two weeks, but none of them complained against him. However, the issue came to light when a class 8 student, who went home for the Ganesh festival, refused to return to the hostel. He initially gave some excuses, but later confided in his parents about the abuse he was going through.

His parents immediately reported to the police, after which the police registered a case. Later with the help of SHE teams and experts spoke to the children, during which six more children came forward and complained against Krishna.

Police found that Krishna, who completed Intermediate, applied to the job online and was appointed on August 8.

Two days before the matter came out the management removed him after students complained of physical harassment. Based on technical evidence, police nabbed him from his hometown.

...
Tags: hostel warden pocso act, private hostel warden hayathnagar, boys hostel warden hayathnagar, boys hostel warden pocso act
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 12 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Forest Guards pay floral tribute to martyrs on National Forest Martyrs' Day, observed to salute forest guards killed in the line of duty, at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

11K cases filed to save forests: Government

The Vedavati river flows 50km in three mandals – Brahmasamudram, Kanekal and Bommanhal. More than 100 villages in these mandals were flooded. — Representational Image/DC

Hagari, Vedavati see heaviest rain in 100 years

Police said that to make quick money, they procured ganja from Visakhapatnam district at Rs 5,000 per kg and planning to sell it for up to Rs 20,000 per kg in the city. — Representational Image/DC

Two arrested for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh

If a Covid-19 patient is given anaesthesia, it will severely affect the lungs. And tests to determine if the patients had any of these conditions were probably not performed before the surgeries. There could also be an issue with the drugs administered to the patients, said Dr Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Doctors defend surgeon after post-surgery deaths



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir

A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Gangrape accused taken into in 3-day police custody

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand. (Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Body found in Raiwada canal

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->