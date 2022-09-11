Boys hostel warden arrested for sexual abuse of students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested Murram Krishna, working as a warden in a private boys' hostel at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. He is accused of sexually abusing students of Class 8 and 9 in the hostel, seven of whom have complained against him,

A native of West Godavari district, he joined the hostel only a month ago and was in-charge of one complete floor with access to around 150 boys, police said.

A release from Rachakonda police on Sunday said that seven cases have been registered against Krishna (35) under the IPC and the POCSO act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that when the boys slept, he showed them porn videos by threatening and tried to force them.

On complaints from seven boys, cases have been registered against him. Further, police also took up an awareness program for all the boys in the hostel on good and bad touch and how to report it to their parents.

Scandal exposed after a boy complaints to parents

Children were undergoing abuse at the hands of Krishna for around two weeks, but none of them complained against him. However, the issue came to light when a class 8 student, who went home for the Ganesh festival, refused to return to the hostel. He initially gave some excuses, but later confided in his parents about the abuse he was going through.

His parents immediately reported to the police, after which the police registered a case. Later with the help of SHE teams and experts spoke to the children, during which six more children came forward and complained against Krishna.

Police found that Krishna, who completed Intermediate, applied to the job online and was appointed on August 8.

Two days before the matter came out the management removed him after students complained of physical harassment. Based on technical evidence, police nabbed him from his hometown.