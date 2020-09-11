171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Crime 11 Sep 2020 Three men killed ins ...
Nation, Crime

Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 11, 2020, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Some accounts say robbers attacked and killed three priests before looting the temple hundi
The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.
 The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Three person were killed inside a famous 12th century temple during a robbery bid, police said on Friday. While some versions said the three murdered men were priests of the temple, unconfimred accounts said one was a son of the temple priest and two were guards.

Police said the priests of the Arakeshwara temple were stabbed to death by the gang, who then decamped with currency notes from the 'hundi' (donation box). However, local versions said the victims' heads were crushed with boulders.

 

The three slain men were named as Anand, Ganesh and Prakash. They lived on the temple premises, and were asleep when the miscreants broke into the place of worship, police said.

Senior police officials, including the inspector-general of police, reached the spot and held enquiries.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa expressed condolences to the families of the priests and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Yediyurappa tewweted, "It is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arakeshwara temple in Mandya, Ganesh, Prakash and Anand have been murdered by the burglars."

 

"A compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family of slain temple priests will be given. Immediate legal action will be initiated against the guilty."

...
Tags: arakeshwara temple, mandya temple, arakeshwaraswami priests, arakeshswara temple robbery
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


Latest From Nation

Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh, firebrand social worker and Arya Samaj leader, passes away at 80

The Bombay High Court

Freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19 not absolute: Bombay HC

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

CDS Bipin Rawat appears before standing committee on defence amid Ladakh standoff

Aspirants enter an examination centre without following social distancing norms to appear for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (PTI)

India may have over 7 million coronavirus cases by October, become No 1 in tally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mahesh Manjrekar dials Mumbai Police after extortion messages from the underworld

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Drug jihad wreaking havoc in the country: Sriram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

Pramod Muthalik

Criminal case against Eigerbuck CEO for cheating PNB

Representational image (PTI photo)

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency probe against 2 Chinese nationals

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham