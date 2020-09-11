170th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 11 Sep 2020 Drug jihad wreaking ...
Nation, Crime

Drug jihad wreaking havoc in the country: Sriram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Sep 11, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Muthalik said that, though police are aware of involvement of Politicians in such drug mafias, their hands are tied by the politicians
Pramod Muthalik
 Pramod Muthalik

Sriram Sene national president, Mr Pramod Muthalik has claimed that politicians from all political parties including BJP, Congress and JD (S) and their children are part of drug mafia involving thousands of crores. And he has the list of over 32 politicians involved in such mafias which he would release shortly, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr Muthalik said that, though police are aware of involvement of Politicians in such drug mafias, their hands are tied by the politicians. When the issue comes out, though they get arrested, they come out on bail and continue to indulge in the same mafia, he alleged.

 

He pointed, “like love jihad, Drug jihad is spread across the country. And Dawood Ibrahim is behind all these and the drugs enter the country via Punjab, Gujrat and Goa. And though politicians from all parties are part of it, due to “adjustment politics”, they cover up all these. I had pulled the attention of BJP, when they were in power in the State during their previous term itself, but they had targeted me.  If they had rooted it out then itself, the issue would not have aroused this big," Mr Muthalik said.

Mr Pramod Muthalik also alleged, “Drugs are being supplied in some colleges and hostels of Mysuru. And foreign students are mainly involved in it. Though the teachers and parents are aware of it, none are raising their voices. If the hostels are raided, I challenge that they would find Heroin and other drugs. And these drugs are causing major havoc in schools and colleges. So there has to be awareness on this in schools and colleges and hence we would take up awareness programmes in coming days”, Muthalik said.

 

Meanwhile Mysuru Kodagu MP Mr Pratap Simha endorsed Mr Muthalik’s statement that the drug pedaling has been there in schools and colleges of Mysuru, and he told media persons who approached him, “Unlike alcohol and smoking, parents will not know about usage of drugs by their children. There has to be a logical end to this drug menace,” he said.


Tags: sri rama sene chief pramod muthalik, sandalwood drug scandal, drug jihad
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


