Talwar involved in 8 fraud cases

Published Aug 11, 2021, 7:58 am IST
Police claimed that Saket Talwar was wanted for injuring and threatening a man over an alleged deal gone wrong
His cases include two at the Hyderabad CCS, three at the Banjara Hills police station, one each in Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, and in Cyberabad’s Miyapur police station. (Image credit: Youtube)
Hyderabad: Saket Talwar, owner of Talwar Cars Pvt Ltd in Banjara Hills, who was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police in a case related to cheating a bank has been named as prime accused in eight similar cases along with his company, in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

Police said that Saket Talwar had been avoiding arrest for the past couple of years. He was arrested in Goa on Sunday and brought to the city on Monday.

 

Sources said two fresh cases were lodged against him following complaints from RTI and Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday. “He absconds after seeking funds in lakhs and fails to deliver luxury cars to the clients,” said an official.

Speaking about a pending case against Saket Talwar, Miyapur inspector Venkatesh Samala said that there was an accident reported involving a luxury car about three years ago. The vehicle was taken to a repair shop in Miyapur owned by Saket Tiwari.

 

“While the car owners asked him to repair the vehicle and claim insurance, he demanded Rs 10 lakh against the estimated bill of Rs 4 lakh and refused to show the vehicle to the owners. After dealing with him for two years, the owners lodged a complaint. By thenm he had closed up his shop and absconded for a year,” said the official.

An official from the Jubilee Hills police claimed that Saket Talwar was wanted for injuring and threatening a man over an alleged deal gone wrong.

An investigating official revealed that Talwar claimed to be innocent and that his friends had betrayed him. “He claimed that his friends ran him out of business and that he only owes about Rs 12 lakh to the bank. He alleged that he shut down his showrooms and sold his properties to raise Rs 34 crores, which he allegedly repaid.”

 

The official said that Talwar claimed that he was not absconding and that he was renting a villa in Goa for a business deal.

