Nation Crime 11 Aug 2019 'Unaccounted in ...
Nation, Crime

'Unaccounted income' worth Rs 700 cr found in raid at 2 liquor makers in TN

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
The first raid was conducted on August 6 involving major beer and IMFL companies in Tamil Nadu.
The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore. (Representational Image)
 The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore.

The first raid was conducted on August 6 involving major beer and IMFL companies in Tamil Nadu.

 

The raids were conducted in the early hours of Tuesday at 55 locations across Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, etc along with some places in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. The premises included residences of the promoters, key employees and some of the suppliers of materials.

The operation was based on intelligence inputs gathered over several months indicating that the business group was indulging in large scale tax evasion by inflating its expenditure on materials used in its production processes.

According to a statement by the Income Tax Department, the search also revealed telltale evidence of the modus operandi of the group which involved over-invoicing of purchase of raw materials and bottles which constituted a major portion of the cost of production.

"The suppliers received payment at the inflated value by cheque or RTGS, but paid back the excess value in cash to key confidante employees of the group. The search teams gathered evidence of such over-invoicing and return of cash by suppliers. Such inflation by over-invoicing amounted to suppression of taxable income of almost Rs 400 crore over a period of six years", the IT department stated.

IT department also found evidence of similar tax evasion by another leading business group of the liquor industry and launched a search operation against the same on August 9.

About seven premises of this group in Chennai and Karaikal were covered in the second phase of the search operation. The search is still in progress and the suppression of taxable income detected in this group has been estimated to be about Rs 300 crore.

Based on a tip-off during the search action, the tax officers tracked down employees moving with unaccounted cash and intercepted them and recovered Rs 4.5 crore cash from the car in which they had concealed it.

The IT department has so far detected undisclosed income of around Rs 700 crore which was not disclosed for taxation.

...
Tags: i-t dept, tamil nadu, raid, income, imfl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flight operations from the international airport here resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains, an official said. (Photo: File)

Flight operations at Kochi airport resumes after 2 days

Instructions have also been issued to various government departments to submit the report by the same date. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner asks for damage assessment on floods, rainfall

Other Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana also hailed her appointment as interim president and said Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances (Photo: File)

Happy to see Sonia Gandhi back in the saddle: Amarinder Singh

Was firm that Article 370 should be removed; terrorism in Kashmir will end: Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

Bhumi Pednekar.
 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Why Android is destroying Apple in smatphone design

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Police inspector held for raping woman in Haryana

'On Friday, we got a rape complaint by an inspector and a video was also shot which was used to sexually assault her several times,' Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pushpa said. (Photo: ANI)

Girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from 3rd floor of GIP mall in Noida

The girl, who is yet to be identified, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for her injuries. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: Gold, drugs, e-gadgets worth Rs 33.7 lakh seized

The seized gold, Beauty enhancement drugs, Iphones, Apple watches and Intel processors.

Hyderabad: Rs 3.48 crore gold concealed in 4 iron boxes seized

The gold bars concealed in iron boxes that were seized at the Shamshabad airport.

Client saves woman forced into sex trade, held captive in Delhi brothel

Her family was not able to contact her since June 10, two days after she disappeared, because the brothel manager had taken away her phone. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham