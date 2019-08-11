Nation Crime 11 Aug 2019 15-yr-old girl catch ...
15-yr-old girl catches father attempting to rape 4-yr-old, saves her and locks him up

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 11, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Acoholic, Bodra was in intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said, adding that his wife and daughter were fed-up of his nuisance.
 Neighbours flocked to the house after the accused daughter began screaming and beat the accused. After that, he was brought to the Adarsh Seva Sansthan childline. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl rescued her four-year-old relative from the clutches of her father as he attempting to rape her in Jamshedpur on Saturday. The man has now been arrested.

The episode happened in Birsa Basti when the man’s daughter caught him trying to rape a minor girl. The 15-year-old dragged the little four year old out of the room and locked her father inside and informed the local Anganwadi sevika, Hindustan Times reported.

 

Upon receiving the information, the local Anganwadi sevika dialed the Adarsh Seva Sansthan childline in Sonari and the case was taken up by Sonari Police Station.

Neighbours flocked to the house after the accused daughter began screaming and beat the accused. After that, he was brought to the childline.

The accused is a father of two children — a son and a daughter.

“We have arrested Suresh Bodra and sent him to jail under section 376 and 4/6 of the POCSO Act. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by survivor’s maternal aunt and East Singhbhum child welfare committee (CWC). The survivor’s medical tests have also been done,” Naresh Sinha, Sonari PS officer-in-charge (OC), told HT.

Alok Bhaskar, a CWC member, said, “The childline informed us and we took up the case with Soanri PS after which Bodra was arrested. Survivor’s statement under section 164 of CrPc will be recorded on Tuesday as the court is closed till Monday.”

The four-year-old is from Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. She had come to her maternal grandmother’s house where she was allegedly lured by Bodra with chocolates.

An alcoholic, Bodra was in intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said, adding that his wife and daughter were fed-up of his nuisance.

 “The locals have complained that he has done similar acts with neighbouring women earlier also. They were about to thrash him, but he was rescued from the mob on time,” said a police official.

