  
Nation Crime 11 Jul 2022 Absconding SHO of Ma ...
Nation, Crime

Absconding SHO of Marredpally arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jul 11, 2022, 10:51 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 10:51 am IST
K. Nageswara Rao
 K. Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: The Vanasthalipuram police, along with the Special Operations Teams of Rachakonda, has taken the absconding Marredpally station house officer K. Nageswara Rao into its custody.

The Rachakonda police had formed four teams to trace Nageswara Rao, who was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint.

Apart from the Vanasthalipuram police, officials from the Special Operations Teams also worked on clues to nab the disgraced officer.

An accident at Ibrahimpatnam brought the alleged atrocities of the police officer to light. The woman and her husband, who were escaping from the clutches of the inspector, had met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

According to sources in the police department, there were allegations about the SHO seeking help from some journalists to cover up his misdeeds.

“We were first focused on tracing the absconding SHO. Further investigations will reveal the roles of others,” said an official. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping and the violation of the Arms Act was reported at the Vanasthalipuram police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday, where inspector Nageswara Rao had allegedly raped the wife of the old accused arrested by him in the past.

The SHO was threatening the man by detaining him at the Task Force police station and beating him up and making him pose with ganja. He took the photo of the man with ganja and threatened him that he would book him under NDPS cases.

“On Wednesday, Rao called the victim via WhatsApp app and told her that he found her husband’s location at his native place and asked her to fulfil his sexual desires and used unparliamentarily language. The victim immediately called her husband and he returned back by leaving their children and mobile phones at their native place to avoid tracking. On Thursday, at about 9:30 pm, the inspector trespassed into her house at Vanasthalipuram, beat her up and forcibly raped her. In the meantime, her husband reached the place, kicked the door open and beat up the inspector with a stick.

Rao threatened them with his revolver and injured the husband on his head with the weapon and threatened them to leave the city. And that if they don’t leave the city, he threatened to book a brothel case against them,” added the official. He later took them away in his car, bearing the number TS 08 EA 0633, towards Ibrahimpatnam, when they met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam lake during the wee hours of Friday. During the commotion of the accident, the couple escaped from his clutches and complained about him.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered by the Vanasthalipuram police under sections 452, 376(2), 307, 448, 365 of the IPC and section 30 of the Arms Act and took up the investigation.

...
Tags: rachakonda police, marredpally sho
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)

Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Uddhav faction Sena MLAs

AIADMK General Council Meeting presided by E Palaniswami underway at party office, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK meet picks Edappady Palaniswami as its supreme leader

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. (Representational Image)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Assam man burnt alive after 'trial' by village body

The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon. (ANI Image)

SC gives Mohammad Zubair 5-day bail, but Delhi case will keep him in jail

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (in white cap) is escorted by policemen at the Patiala House Court in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet . (AFP file photo)

SC confirms death penalty to man for rape and murder of minor girl

Supreme Court (PTI)

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->