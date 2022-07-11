Absconding SHO of Marredpally arrested

HYDERABAD: The Vanasthalipuram police, along with the Special Operations Teams of Rachakonda, has taken the absconding Marredpally station house officer K. Nageswara Rao into its custody.

The Rachakonda police had formed four teams to trace Nageswara Rao, who was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint.

Apart from the Vanasthalipuram police, officials from the Special Operations Teams also worked on clues to nab the disgraced officer.

An accident at Ibrahimpatnam brought the alleged atrocities of the police officer to light. The woman and her husband, who were escaping from the clutches of the inspector, had met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

According to sources in the police department, there were allegations about the SHO seeking help from some journalists to cover up his misdeeds.

“We were first focused on tracing the absconding SHO. Further investigations will reveal the roles of others,” said an official. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping and the violation of the Arms Act was reported at the Vanasthalipuram police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday, where inspector Nageswara Rao had allegedly raped the wife of the old accused arrested by him in the past.

The SHO was threatening the man by detaining him at the Task Force police station and beating him up and making him pose with ganja. He took the photo of the man with ganja and threatened him that he would book him under NDPS cases.

“On Wednesday, Rao called the victim via WhatsApp app and told her that he found her husband’s location at his native place and asked her to fulfil his sexual desires and used unparliamentarily language. The victim immediately called her husband and he returned back by leaving their children and mobile phones at their native place to avoid tracking. On Thursday, at about 9:30 pm, the inspector trespassed into her house at Vanasthalipuram, beat her up and forcibly raped her. In the meantime, her husband reached the place, kicked the door open and beat up the inspector with a stick.

Rao threatened them with his revolver and injured the husband on his head with the weapon and threatened them to leave the city. And that if they don’t leave the city, he threatened to book a brothel case against them,” added the official. He later took them away in his car, bearing the number TS 08 EA 0633, towards Ibrahimpatnam, when they met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam lake during the wee hours of Friday. During the commotion of the accident, the couple escaped from his clutches and complained about him.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered by the Vanasthalipuram police under sections 452, 376(2), 307, 448, 365 of the IPC and section 30 of the Arms Act and took up the investigation.