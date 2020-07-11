109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

822,570

27,728

Recovered

516,206

20,246

Deaths

22,144

520

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu130261846941829 Delhi109140846943300 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3370021787845 Karnataka3341811878471 Telangana3222410123339 West Bengal2710917348880 Andhra Pradesh2542213914292 Rajasthan2317417620497 Haryana1993414904290 Madhya Pradesh1665712481638 Assam15537984935 Bihar1433010251111 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Crime 11 Jul 2020 True to encounter sc ...
Nation, Crime

True to encounter script, Vikas Dubey's wife says he deserved his fate

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Father, relatives stay away from funeral, neighbours keep stony silence in gangster's village
Police officers who shot dead gangster Vikas Dubey are fed laddus by 'bystanders' outside the Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur on Friday, July 10,2020. (PTI)
 Police officers who shot dead gangster Vikas Dubey are fed laddus by 'bystanders' outside the Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur on Friday, July 10,2020. (PTI)

Kanpur: If the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey followed the long-standing template of a ‘police encounter’, the aftermath too has followed a script developed in recent years for such purposes. In Kanpur, outside the mortuary where the gangster’s body was taken after his killing on the road from Ujjain, police officers were fed laddus and showered with petals, an observance that was first invented in Hyderabad when police killed three men who allegedly had raped a veterinary doctor.

At the crematorium where Vikas Dube’s body was reduced to ashes, even his wife said her husband had been “wrong” and deserved "this fate". But then Richa Dube also lashed out at mediapersons, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

 

Dubey was shot dead Friday morning by the UP police who claimed he tried to flee when the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. Dubey had allegedly masterminded the killing of eight policemen on July 2 when they went to arrest him at his village Bikru.

The killing has been described by civil rights groups and opposition political parties as a murder by the police.

A large number of policemen were there at Dubey’s final rites in Kanpur, apparently to maintain security. Superintendent of police (rural) Brijesh Srivastava told reporters that the gangster’s brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari performed the last rites at the electric crematorium in the presence of Vikas Dubey’s wife and son.

 

Emerging from the crematorium, Richa Dubey looked agitated and said, “Yes, yes, yes. Vikas did wrong and he deserved this fate.”

After the last rites, policewomen took Richa and her son in their vehicle to an undisclosed location. No police official was ready to say whether or not they were let off later.

Earlier, Vikas's father Ram Kumar Dubey too distanced himself from the gangster and justified police action. “Whatever the police did was right,” he had said and declared that he would not attend the last rites.

 

Dubey's other relatives and neighbours too did not turn up for the cremation despite police urgings.

In Vikas Dube’s village of Bikru, there was eerie silence outside the demolished house of the gangster. About 60 policemen were posted to the site after news broke that he had been killed in an encounter.

The house was demolished by the Kanpur district administration on Saturday. The policemen sat on bed stands under a Neem tree and responded to media personnel’s questions with stony silence.

The house is around 18 km from Chaubeypur police station, where a new station officer has taken over after all the policemen posted there were shunted out after the Vikas Dubey gang ambushed and killed eight cops who went to arrest him.

 

The new SHO, however, politely refused to speak.

Locating Dubey's house was not very difficult as everybody in neighbouring villages knows by now where the dreaded criminal lived in the area. They were willing to tell the direction.

But, the scene at Dubey's village Bikru was quite opposite: people remained indoors and refused to speak about him and the killing of eight cops he was alleged to have masterminded.

Dubey was accused of masterminding an ambush at his Bikru village on the night of July 2. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed, triggering a manhunt for him.

 

Madhya Pradesh police arrested him in Ujjain. He was being brought back to Kanpur by UP police, who claim they shot him when he tried to escape.

...
Tags: vikas dubey, vikas dubey encounter, up police encounter, ujjain encounter, up gangster vikas dube
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh border situation with service chiefs

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

India should avoid 'strategic miscalculations', be China's partner: Chinese envoy

Representational image. (PTI)

Officials from India and China review border situation through video conference

Three religious shrines are said to have been demolished while razing the old Secretariat complex in Hyderabad this week. The demolition is being carried out to make way for a new building to house Telangana's administration. Photo: Gandhi, DC.

Demolition of shrines within Telangana's Secretariat draws ire of religious parties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals

Cases were slapped against several foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey kin held in connection with Kanpur encounter

Police conduct checking near Bikhru village after an encounter with the criminals in Kanpur. PTI photo

3 cops in connection with Kanpur attack suspended, bounty on Vikas Dubey increased

Police personnel rest during a search operation near the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. PTI photo

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image

Private hospital charged me 1.15 lakh per day without proper medication: Woman Doctor

Police personnel instruct people to maintain social distancing as they wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 test, outside a Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham