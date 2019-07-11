Madhya Pradesh BJP leader shot dead by masked men

Two unidentified assailants followed his car in a motorcycle and sprayed bullets on him after coming close to him. Sikarwar was rushed to local hospital where he died.

Bhopal: In a sensational crime, a BJP leader was on Wednesday shot dead by two motorcycle-borne masked assailants in district headquarters town of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaj Sikarwar, who is also known to be a real estate businessman, was shot from close range by the sharp shooters when he was returning home in his car at around 1 pm in the afternoon, police said.

Two unidentified assailants followed his car in a motorcycle and sprayed bullets on him after coming close to him. Sikarwar was rushed to local hospital where he died.

Police suspected that land dispute might be the reason behind the attack on him.