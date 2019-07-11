Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader shot dead by masked men

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 11, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Police suspected that land dispute might be the reason behind the attack on him.
Bhopal: In a sensational crime, a BJP leader was on Wednesday shot dead by two motorcycle-borne masked assailants in district headquarters town of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaj Sikarwar, who is also known to be a real estate businessman, was shot from close range by the sharp shooters when he was returning home in his car at around 1 pm in the afternoon, police said.

 

Police suspected that land dispute might be the reason behind the attack on him.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


