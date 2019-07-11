Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 11 Jul 2019 13-year-old girl rap ...
Nation, Crime

13-year-old girl raped by cousin in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 9:23 am IST
In their complaint, minor's parents alleged that Kumar abused, raped her and threatened her family against revealing incident, police said.
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday. (Representational Image)
 A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Machilipatnam: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The incident came to light Wednesday evening after Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) CDPO S Jaya Lakshmi received information about it and accompanied the minor to the local Inaguduru police station to file a complaint. Accused Mohan Kumar (21) has been detained for questioning, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehboob Basha told PTI.

 

In their complaint, the minor's parents alleged that Kumar abused the victim, raped her and threatened her family against revealing the incident, police said.

The minor victim was sent to the district government hospital for medical examinations and a case registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

...
Tags: rape, family, crime against minor, pocso
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Machilipatnam (Masulipatam)


