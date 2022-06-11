Nation Crime 11 Jun 2022 Roundtable faults TS ...
Nation, Crime

Roundtable faults TS government for sexual violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jun 11, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Former MP accuses TRS of hushing up cases
Former MP Konda Vishweahwer Reddy addresses a roundtable conference on 'Crime against Women in Telangana' at the Press Club in Hyderabad on Friday. (DC)
Hyderabad: A round table conference was held on Friday on ‘Crime Against Women’, which unanimously passed a resolution to fight against the state government's callous attitude in taking action against accused in sensitive cases and negligence of police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti had completely violated rules in influencing the police department in hushing up cases against women. The police indulged in civil disputes settlements from the village level to state level and misused their powers to support the TRS’ misdeeds, he said.

 

"We sought information under the Right to Information Act regarding the VVIP security to the family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and convoy details. The government did not disclose the details citing security reasons. Crores of rupees are spent on security of VVIPs," he alleged.

AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar said police transfers impacted badly on law and order issues and influenced the policing system. "If the police officers are posted in certain places with MLAs recommendations, such officers are committed to work for the TRS. They fail to handle sensitive cases like the Jubilee Hills gangrape case. There were contradictory statements by the Hyderabad police officers in connection with the Jubilee Hills gangrape incident," he alleged.

 

The Telangana Jana Samithi chief Prof. Kodandaram called upon the speakers and activists to stage protest at Indira Park against the government's callous attitude in responding over a series of rape incidents being taken place in the city. He said they would file a petition before the court of law seeking directions to the State Women's Commission and the state government to conduct a review over a series of rape incidents and to take preventive measures.

