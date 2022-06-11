Nation Crime 11 Jun 2022 Prophet row: 2 kille ...
Nation, Crime

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2022, 11:25 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas to prevent any further flareups
A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)
 A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

As per the post-mortem report, the two persons died due to gunshot wounds.

 

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to prevent any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

The situation is under control and is being monitored. Sufficient security forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinised and necessary action will be taken, the officials said.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

 

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

"Two of them died late last night. The condition of three people is serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said, adding the two deaths were caused by bullet injuries.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to a hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body after he was hit by stones, they said.

 

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

"We have called for a peaceful Ranchi bandh today against yesterday's incident. All Hindu religious organisations such as VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch and others have extended their support to the bandh call," Mahavir Mandal president Ashok Purohit told PTI.

He said traders have been urged to shut their shops voluntarily.

"We will not take to the streets to enforce bandh. Since morning, we are witnessing huge support from traders to our bandh call," Purohit said.

 

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. 

...
Tags: controversial remarks against prophet, ranchi violence
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Latest From Nation

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)

INSACOG to review genomic surveillance data amid rising COVID-19 cases next week

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with BJP Rajya Sabha candidates Dhananjay Mahadik, Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde in Mumbai. (PTI)

It's a convincing victory for BJP: Fadnavis on party winning 3 RS seats in Maha

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cybercrime, K.V.M. Prasad said so far five cases were booked against those circulating the videos of the incident on social media platforms. (Image credit: Youtube)

Jubilee Hills gang rape: Cops get minor rapists’ custody; to grill today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Easy access to ganja reason behind increase in crimes

Easy availability of drugs, cannabis and lack of surveillance in secluded areas are cited are the main reasons for the spurt in criminal activities. (Representational image: DC)

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna (PTI)

Road projects pose threat to environment

Sources say value of the spoil being unearthed illegally in the two districts is more than Rs.200 crore per year. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->