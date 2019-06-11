Cricket World Cup 2019

Kakinada: Son kills man, mother helps to bury him

Published Jun 11, 2019, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 1:14 am IST
They told their relatives that Rao had gone missing and that they were searching for him.
Police said, Gopireddy Eswara Rao, a resident of Kothuru, a hamlet of Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural mandal of East Godavari, used to come home drunk and beat his wife Lakshmi and his adopted son Jeevan Kumar. When it happened again on the night of April 17, Jeevan hit his father with a stick which resulted in his death. (Representional Image)
 Police said, Gopireddy Eswara Rao, a resident of Kothuru, a hamlet of Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural mandal of East Godavari, used to come home drunk and beat his wife Lakshmi and his adopted son Jeevan Kumar. When it happened again on the night of April 17, Jeevan hit his father with a stick which resulted in his death. (Representional Image)

Kakinada: A 55-year-old man was reportedly killed by his son, Jeevan Kumar, who buried the body with the help of his mother in front of their house. The incident happened about two months back but came to light on Monday when the son, overcome with guilt, attempted suicide.

Police said, Gopireddy Eswara Rao, a resident of Kothuru, a hamlet of Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural mandal of East Godavari, used to come home drunk and beat his wife Lakshmi and his adopted son Jeevan Kumar. When it happened again on the night of April 17, Jeevan hit his father with a stick which resulted in his death. To prevent the matter from coming to light, Lakshmi and Kumar shoved the body in a gunny bag and buried it in the space in front of their house. They told their relatives that Rao had gone missing and that they were searching for him.

 

Tags: buried, suicide, drunk
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


