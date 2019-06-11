Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 11 Jun 2019 Hijack hoax lands ca ...
Nation, Crime

Hijack hoax lands caller in jail for lifetime, heavily fined

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jun 11, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Convict planned the entire episode and preparation of the threat note was captured on the CCTV camera.
This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)
 This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)

Ahmedabad: A special NIA court in Ahmedabad found a businessman guilty of planting a hijack threat letter on a passenger flight and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of five crore rupees, The Indian Express reported.

This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country.

 

Birju Kishore Salla, had left a note onboard a Jet Airways Mumbai-Delhi flight, warning that there were hijackers and explosives onboard.

According to the chargesheet which was filed on January 23, Salla planned the entire episode and preparation of the threat note was captured on the CCTV camera.

The court directed Salla to pay one lakh rupees each to the pilot and co-pilot of the flight. Judge Dave also asked Salla to pay Rs 50,000/- each to two air hostesses and Rs 25,000/- each to other crew members. These amounts have to be paid out of the penalty amount of five crore rupees.

NIA chargesheet read that the convict had typed out the threat at his Mumbai office and put it in the tissue paper box of the plane’s toilet. The flight had 115 passengers and seven crew members.

...
Tags: jet airways, hoax
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Finance Minister prsided over numerous meetings ahead of budget session. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Minister engages with all stakeholders ahead of budget

The prisons department last week shared information with the state Home department about the status of the Arthur Road prison and facilities that can be provided there, in case Nirav Modi is to be lodged in the barrack. (Photo: File)

Mumbai's Arthur Road jail ready for Nirav Modi: Report

Singh said the Kerala Express train had no technical problems, but the tourists were not in air-conditioned coaches. (Photo: Representational)

'Unbearable' heat kills 4 passengers of Kerala express in UP's Jhansi

The complaint was received on June 9. (Photo: File)

Stale food served on board Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC to penalise 5-star hotel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: Rabri Devi Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kathua case: Chief investigator regrets Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

‘I started wondering about two things, why is he insisting that I should go and check Vishal's call records and second, why the hell is he sweating on a chilly morning of January,’ Chief investigator R K Jalla recalled. (Photo: PTI/File)

15 held in Noida for extortion by threatening to implicate people in rape cases

After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between sector 39 to 44, senior officers laid a trap to arrest gang members. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chennai techie plants mini bomb in office to extort money from employers

After questioning employees and checking CCTV footage police zeroed in on Karthikeyan and traced his residence to Maraimalai Nagar. (Photo: Representational)

55-year-old man found beheaded outside his home in Odisha’s village

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambalpur, Sanjiv Arora. (Photo: ANI)

Bodies of man, woman found hanging from tree in UP's Etah

Senior Superintendent of Police (Etah) Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham