Nation, Crime

55-year-old man found beheaded outside his home in Odisha’s village

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
A police team is formed to search for the missing head, said police.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambalpur, Sanjiv Arora. (Photo: ANI)
 Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambalpur, Sanjiv Arora. (Photo: ANI)

Sambalpur: A 55-year-old man was found beheaded outside his home by unknown persons here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambalpur, Sanjiv Arora said, "A murder case has been reported near the limits of Ainthapaliin police station in which a dead body was found with the head missing. The deceased was sleeping outside his home when unknown persons chopped off his head and fled with it. A police team is formed to search for the missing head."

 

"We are also using forensic team and dog squad for investigation in the case," he added.

...

Location: India, Odisha, Sambalpur


