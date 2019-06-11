Cricket World Cup 2019

3 arrested for clicking obscene pictures, raping class 12 student in Vadodra

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Three of the accused have been identified as Pradip Chouhan, Nikunj Rohit and Pradip.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable pictures, extorting money from her and raping her. (Representational Image)
Vadodara: Three people have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable pictures, extorting money from her and raping her.

"Three accused have been arrested and one more has been detained. Two absconding accused will be arrested soon," police said.

 

According to the police, Chouhan and Rohit were victim's batchmates and Pradip, with whom she was in a relationship, clicked her objectionable photos.

"He extorted Rs 50000 from her and sent pictures to a Bhavans Prajapati via Nikunj who blackmailed and raped her. It was also sent to other accused who blackmailed her," police added.

Tags: rape, extortion, gujarat, student, girl, classmate
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)


